Golden Globes 2018: Why Lady Bird could win Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)

Lady Bird has been nominated in the Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) category at the Golden Globe Awards 2018.

Greta Gerwig’s solo directorial debut Lady Bird has been nominated for Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) at the Golden Globes this year. And rightly so. Despite dealing with a done-to-death genre, Lady Bird manages to wonderfully portray the struggles of attempting to find one’s place in life.

Lady Bird (played by the talented Saoirse Ronan) is a name that the leading lady gives herself. Throughout the movie, Lady Bird tries to get friendly with the popular students of her school, tries to understand the attraction that the opposite sex holds for her by getting herself involved in romantic relationships, has a love-hate relationship with her mother, and gets informed about her father’s depression battles.

Obviously, Lady Bird has a lot going on in her life, and then of course there is the fact that she is not the brightest in the room and has little money. But what makes Lady Bird so great is that she doesn’t feel oppressed by everything that is happening around her. She fights it all by being unusually confident and cheeky.

What might also help the movie take home the Globe is that it has been liked by the audience and reviewers alike. FYI, Lady Bird is one of the most highly-reviewed movies of all time and has a 99% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Lady Bird is competing for the win with I, Tonya, The Disaster Artist, Get Out and The Greatest Showman. But Lady Bird has a good chance of taking home the cake, thanks to a wonderful script, great cast and brilliant dialogues.

The film has been written and directed by Greta Gerwig, produced by Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, and Evelyn O’Neil. The movie’s cast includes Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, Tracy Letts, Lucas Hedges, and others. Gerwig, Ronan and Metcalf have been nominated for Best Screenplay, Best Actress (Musical or Comedy) and Best Supporting Actress respectively.

