Golden Globe Awards 2017 predictions: Who will win, who should win, who could win

In one of the largest and most stylish gatherings of its kind, stars and personalities from films, TV and music industry will gather to take part in Golden Globe awards this Sunday. And there’s a lot of anticipation in the air just before the gala ceremony takes place. The year 2016 saw a series of glittering performances both on TV and in films. While La La Land, Moonlight and Manchester by the Sea are favourites, one can surely expect some upsets. Every year, there are some dark horses that eventually win the Golden Globe. This year also is no different. So we have included ‘who could win’ prediction also. We bring you our predictions in major categories:
Watch Manchester by the Sea trailer
Best Film (Drama)
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Last year saw a lot of stories running high on emotions and grief. Moonlight is a coming-of-age movie about a young African boy. As audience, we see him passing through different stages of life and see him coming to terms with reality. The film has garnered huge appreciation in film festivals for its originality. Manchester by the Sea starring Casey Affleck is steeped in grief and guilt. It’s about a young man grappling with bitter memories while taking care of his teenaged nephew. Both Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight are stunning films. However, the presence of stars in Manchester by the Sea gives the film an edge over Moonlight.
Who will win: Manchester by the Sea
Who should win: Moonlight
Who could win: Moonlight
Best Film (Comedy or Musical)
20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
La La Land
Sing Street
La La Land is clearly a favourite here. Save any major upset, this Damien Chazelle musical will surely win in this category. Starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in leading roles, La La Land is a perfect throwback to musical genre with a very modern, inventive approach. Film not only looks and feels other worldly but also succeeds inmaking you shed tears. La La Land is steeped in meloncholy. All those songs and dances make you feel as if you are walking on the air. Deadpool starring Ryan Renolds is the first Marvel movie to get nominated for Golden Globes. Florence Foster Jenkins starring Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant is funny, witty and sensitive. Meryl Streep plays the aspiring socalite wanting to be singer with utmost sensitivity. And we should not forget that Meryl Streep has always been a favourite in award shows.
Who will win: La La Land
Who should win: La La Land
Who could win: Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Actor (Drama)
Denzel Washington, Fences
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Casey Affleck’s portrayal of a divorcee who is forced to take care of his older brother’s kid remains with you long after you leave the theatres. Moments of humour and empathy are scattered in an otherwise sad story. Casey lives this guilt-ridden man holding on to memories with a certain ease and flair. Casey Affleck is expected to win in this category. But will he win for sure? We can’t say as he has got some tough competition from Denzel Washington (Fences) and Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge).
Who will win: Casey Affleck
Who should win: Casey Affleck
Who could win: Denzel Washington
Best Actress (Drama)
Amy Adams, Arrival
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Natalie Portman is currently ruling the award circuit for her portrayal of Jackie Kennedy. Natalie has probably given her best performance since starring in Black Swan. It also helps that Emma Stone is not nominated in this category. Amy Adams in Arrival and Isabelle Huppert in Elle are also strong contenders and can cause some upset.
Who will win: Natalie Portman
Who should win: Isabelle Huppert
Who could win: Amy Adams
Best Actor (Comedy or Musical)
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Colin Farrell, The Lobster
Jonah Hill, War Dogs
Ryan Gosling looks cool and sassy as a jazz pianist. However, one feels there could be more meat and depth to his character. Ryan’s work pales in comparison to Emma Stone’s. Colin Farrell’s act in one of the weirdest movies of last year, The Lobster, is funny and painful at the same time. A bespectacled and pot-bellied Colin immerses completely in his character. He is unrecognisable in this role. He has also played this slim, smart guy from Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool is equally impressive and entertained us with wry humour.
Who will win: Ryan Gosling
Who should win: Colin Farrell
Who could win: Ryan Reynolds
Best Actress ( Comedy or Musical)
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkin
Emma Stone was a dream for any artist during ‘Auditions’ scene where she cries her heart out. As an aspiring artist, she is luminous in each frame. Her huge blue eyes and articulate mouth hold your gaze. It’s hard to see anything when Emma is present in a frame. And then there is Meryl Streep playing an ageing woman holding on to her dream of singing. Everytime Meryl opens her mouth to sing, she makes sure you laugh. She manages to create a sympathy for this woman who loves music but has no talent for it.
Who will win: Meryl Streep
Who should win: Emma Stone
Who could win: Annette Bening
Television:
Best Series, Drama
The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Influenced by 80’s pop culture, Stephen King and Steven Spielberg’s films, Stranger Things takes one on a major nostalgia trip. It’s a science-fiction horror that was one of the most loved series of last year. Stranger Things is expected to win in this category. The Crown appealed viewers with its expanse, novelty and breathtaking locales. Westworld also stunned audience where the man made androids rebel against humans visiting them in a theme park.
Who will win: Stranger Things
Who could win: Game of Thrones
Best Mini-Series or TV-Movie
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story was one of the most loved shows of 2016. It has an ideal mixture of crime and racial issues at its core. Other notable mini-series are The Night of and The Night Manager. However, The People v. O.J. Simpson remains favourite.
Who will win: The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Who could win: The Night Manager