Golden Globe Awards 2017 predictions: Who will win, who should win, who could win

In one of the largest and most stylish gatherings of its kind, stars and personalities from films, TV and music industry will gather to take part in Golden Globe awards this Sunday. And there’s a lot of anticipation in the air just before the gala ceremony takes place. The year 2016 saw a series of glittering performances both on TV and in films. While La La Land, Moonlight and Manchester by the Sea are favourites, one can surely expect some upsets. Every year, there are some dark horses that eventually win the Golden Globe. This year also is no different. So we have included ‘who could win’ prediction also. We bring you our predictions in major categories:

Watch Manchester by the Sea trailer

Best Film (Drama)

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Last year saw a lot of stories running high on emotions and grief. Moonlight is a coming-of-age movie about a young African boy. As audience, we see him passing through different stages of life and see him coming to terms with reality. The film has garnered huge appreciation in film festivals for its originality. Manchester by the Sea starring Casey Affleck is steeped in grief and guilt. It’s about a young man grappling with bitter memories while taking care of his teenaged nephew. Both Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight are stunning films. However, the presence of stars in Manchester by the Sea gives the film an edge over Moonlight.

Who will win: Manchester by the Sea

Who should win: Moonlight

Who could win: Moonlight

Best Film (Comedy or Musical)

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land

Sing Street

La La Land is clearly a favourite here. Save any major upset, this Damien Chazelle musical will surely win in this category. Starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in leading roles, La La Land is a perfect throwback to musical genre with a very modern, inventive approach. Film not only looks and feels other worldly but also succeeds inmaking you shed tears. La La Land is steeped in meloncholy. All those songs and dances make you feel as if you are walking on the air. Deadpool starring Ryan Renolds is the first Marvel movie to get nominated for Golden Globes. Florence Foster Jenkins starring Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant is funny, witty and sensitive. Meryl Streep plays the aspiring socalite wanting to be singer with utmost sensitivity. And we should not forget that Meryl Streep has always been a favourite in award shows.

Who will win: La La Land

Who should win: La La Land

Who could win: Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Actor (Drama)

Denzel Washington, Fences

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Casey Affleck’s portrayal of a divorcee who is forced to take care of his older brother’s kid remains with you long after you leave the theatres. Moments of humour and empathy are scattered in an otherwise sad story. Casey lives this guilt-ridden man holding on to memories with a certain ease and flair. Casey Affleck is expected to win in this category. But will he win for sure? We can’t say as he has got some tough competition from Denzel Washington (Fences) and Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge).

Who will win: Casey Affleck

Who should win: Casey Affleck

Who could win: Denzel Washington

Best Actress (Drama)

Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Natalie Portman is currently ruling the award circuit for her portrayal of Jackie Kennedy. Natalie has probably given her best performance since starring in Black Swan. It also helps that Emma Stone is not nominated in this category. Amy Adams in Arrival and Isabelle Huppert in Elle are also strong contenders and can cause some upset.

Who will win: Natalie Portman

Who should win: Isabelle Huppert

Who could win: Amy Adams

Best Actor (Comedy or Musical)

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Colin Farrell, The Lobster

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Ryan Gosling looks cool and sassy as a jazz pianist. However, one feels there could be more meat and depth to his character. Ryan’s work pales in comparison to Emma Stone’s. Colin Farrell’s act in one of the weirdest movies of last year, The Lobster, is funny and painful at the same time. A bespectacled and pot-bellied Colin immerses completely in his character. He is unrecognisable in this role. He has also played this slim, smart guy from Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool is equally impressive and entertained us with wry humour.

Who will win: Ryan Gosling

Who should win: Colin Farrell

Who could win: Ryan Reynolds

Best Actress ( Comedy or Musical)

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkin

Emma Stone was a dream for any artist during ‘Auditions’ scene where she cries her heart out. As an aspiring artist, she is luminous in each frame. Her huge blue eyes and articulate mouth hold your gaze. It’s hard to see anything when Emma is present in a frame. And then there is Meryl Streep playing an ageing woman holding on to her dream of singing. Everytime Meryl opens her mouth to sing, she makes sure you laugh. She manages to create a sympathy for this woman who loves music but has no talent for it.

Who will win: Meryl Streep

Who should win: Emma Stone

Who could win: Annette Bening

Television:

Best Series, Drama

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Influenced by 80’s pop culture, Stephen King and Steven Spielberg’s films, Stranger Things takes one on a major nostalgia trip. It’s a science-fiction horror that was one of the most loved series of last year. Stranger Things is expected to win in this category. The Crown appealed viewers with its expanse, novelty and breathtaking locales. Westworld also stunned audience where the man made androids rebel against humans visiting them in a theme park.

Who will win: Stranger Things

Who could win: Game of Thrones

Best Mini-Series or TV-Movie

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story was one of the most loved shows of 2016. It has an ideal mixture of crime and racial issues at its core. Other notable mini-series are The Night of and The Night Manager. However, The People v. O.J. Simpson remains favourite.

Who will win: The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Who could win: The Night Manager

