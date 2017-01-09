Latest News

Golden Globe awards 2017: Emma Stone dedicates La La Land win to fellow dreamers, see pics

Like the aspiring actress she plays in the ebullient musical La La Land, Emma Stone on Sunday (January 8) dedicated her first ever Golden Globe Award to the dreamers and creatives who've ever been shut down.

By: AP | California | Published:January 9, 2017 10:34 am
Like the aspiring actress she plays in the ebullient musical La La Land, Emma Stone on Sunday (January 8)  dedicated her first ever Golden Globe Award to the dreamers and creatives who’ve ever been shut down. In what was a Globes sweep for La La Land, Stone beat out heavyweights like Annette Bening for “20th Century Women” and Meryl Streep for Florence Foster Jenkins in the category. On her way up to the stage, she hugged director Damien Chazelle and co-star Ryan Gosling, both of whom had already picked up wins for the film, pausing to kiss Natalie Portman on the cheek before taking the mic.

Stone said that she moved to Los Angeles 13 years ago this week and thanked her mom, dad and brother for supporting her throughout her journey. She’s been nominated for the Golden Globes twice before, in 2014 for her supporting role in Birdman’ and in 2010 for her breakout role in the teen comedy Easy A.

Emma Stone arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

 

Emma Stone poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy for "La La Land" at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) This image released by NBC shows Emma Stone with the award for best actress in a motion picture comedy or musical for her role in "La La Land" at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP) (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)

Stone made her speech about everyone else _ the producers and distributor Lionsgate for “taking a chance on this guy Damien Chazelle who said he wanted to make a modern musical,” co-star Gosling for “being the best partner a girl could ask for” and choreographer Mandy Moore for her brilliance and patience.’ “This is a film for dreamers,” Stone said. “For any creative person who has had a door slammed in their face, metaphorically or literally … I share this with you.”

