Godzilla to fight similar-sized monsters in sequel

Godzilla and King Kong – are going to engage in a titanic battle in a film called Godzilla vs Kong slated to be released in 2020. Godzilla and King Kong – are going to engage in a titanic battle in a film called Godzilla vs Kong slated to be released in 2020.

Sequel to 2014’s immensely successful monster film Godzilla is in works and the eponymous monster is going to fight three similar god-sized monsters – Mothra, Rodan, and Ghidorah, according to a joint-press release by Warner Bros and Legendary Pictures. Both the Godzilla films are part of the larger MonsterVerse – a fictional universe which abounds with monsters having godlike powers and size.

While 2014’s Godzilla kick-started the universe, this year’s Kong: Skull Island carried it forward. Both the films have been commercially successful and have carved out a huge fan base. And both the MonsterVerse monsters – Godzilla and King Kong – are going to engage in a titanic battle in a film called Godzilla vs Kong slated to be released in 2020. MonsterVerse films have presented mindless destruction and unimaginably high-scale battles between giant monsters.

Godzilla was directed by Gareth Edwards who is also known for 2016’s well received film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which is the first film in new Star Wars Anthology series. His directorial debut was, funnily enough, called Monsters, and released in 2010. The sequel is written and directed by Michael Dougherty who is known for horror comedy Krampus.

The press release described the film thus: The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species—thought to be mere myths—rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App