Getting too old for this: Jamie Dornan on Fifty Shades

Jamie Dornan has said he is getting “too old” for the Fifty Shades franchise. The 35-year-old actor, who plays billionaire BDSM addict in the film based on the popular book series of the same name by E L James, told Lorraine Kelly on her show that the third film would be the “last one”, E! News reported.

“I don’t think there’s any…I mean there’s no other books. (E L James) wrote the first two books again from Christian’s perspective, but I guess we’ve already seen… We’ve done those films, the same story, so they won’t do

that again. Unless Erica keeps writing, but Dakota (Johnson) and I are… Particularly me, I’m gettin’ too old for… For

this,” Dornan said.

The actor said he likes how his character has grown over the course of time. “I think I like him more now than I did in the first movie. I think he’s gone through quite a big change in his way and how he is with people. He’s opened up a lot by Anna and I think he’s just a better version of himself,” Dornan said. The film directed by James Foley also has actors Rita Ora, Marcia Gay Harden, Luke Grimes, Victor Rasuk and Jennifer Ehle, among others, reprising their roles. It is set to release on February 9, few days ahead of Valentine’s Day 2018.

