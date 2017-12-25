Get Out director Jordan Peele reveals he was nervous during the film’s release

Get Out was Jordan Peele’s debut directorial. Get Out was Jordan Peele’s debut directorial.

Jordan Peele directed horror film Get Out is easily one of the best movies this year, in which the real monster was prejudice and not any supernatural entity. It was a sharp comment on the casual, everyday racism that is inherent in lines like, “I wish I had the physique of your race.” But for all its social commentary, Get Out was also a massively entertaining film with taut direction, acting and thrilling, engaging plot.

Peele, while talking to Entertainment Weekly, revealed he was nervous during the opening weekend of the film. “That first weekend it came out was Oscar weekend. I remember feeling nervous, like “Oh, no. The Sunday of the weekend my movie is coming out is when all film lovers will be home.” When I discovered that box office grew from Saturday to Sunday, I knew that it was clicking and working. That being said, just getting the movie finished and liking the movie itself was the big exhale. Nothing really beats that. I was kind of like, “[Even] if this things flops, I’ve got one of my favorites, in a way,” he said.

As an answer to a question asking when he knew the film had become a pop culture phenomenon, Peele said, “I would get tagged on Instagram with this art, and I noticed that there was more and more and more. Most of the art was primarily inspired by the idea of the Sunken Place, which I think is the element that resonated the most.”

He also talked about how the unprecedented success of the film has changed him. “It just allows me to trust myself a little more. There was a long time where I felt like this felt was going to be something I would love, but I didn’t have any assurance that it would actually work or be supported. I feel like now I can commit to my instincts and work faster.”

