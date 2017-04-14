She was the boss: George Lucas pays tribute to Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher who passed away last year was remembered at the Star Wars Carrie Fisher who passed away last year was remembered at the Star Wars

People present at the Star Wars Celebration event witnessed a little sad but beautiful moment when late Carrie Fisher was remembered.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, George Lucas, creator of Star Wars gave a lengthy and sweet tribute and told everyone how he felt working with her, who died in December last year.

“She played a part that was very smart, and she was having to hold her own against two big lugs, goofballs that were screwing everything up. She was the boss. It was her war, and when I cast it, I said I want somebody young to play the part. I want somebody very young. When Carrie came in, she was that character. She was very strong, very smart, very funny, very bold, very tough, and there really wasn’t much of a question. There are not very many people like her,” Lucas said.

Continuing, “There are not very many people like her. They are one in a billion. For this particular part, it was absolutely perfect. … She wore a dress through the whole thing, but she was the toughest in the group.”

The 72-year-old-director also shared “she will always be the princess who never backed down” and we will all “miss her”.

“She was very challenging in terms of pointing out that certain pieces of dialogue were a little hard to say. She was brilliant, and obviously, we will all miss her, but she will always be the princess who took command and never backed down, never was in jeopardy. She was always helping the other guys get out of the messes she created. We’ll all love her forever and ever,” he said.

Billie Lourd, Fisher’s own daughter, then took to the stage in her first public appearance since her mother’s death and delivered an emotional speech.

“Star Wars become our religion, our family, our way of life,” she said in her speech.

“Nothing about her was a performance. She loved you, she loved these movies, she loved the character she was able to create – this force called Leia. Thank you for loving her and carrying on what she stood for,” she added.

The 24-year-old-actress also introduced everyone to an amazing tribute video and shared a life lesson that her mother shared with her – “If life isn’t funny, then it’s just true, and that is unacceptable.”

Star Wars Celebration – taking place in Orlando, Florida saw live appearances from the likes of Harrison Ford, George Lucas, Mark Hamill, Hayden Christensen and Ian McDiarmid.

