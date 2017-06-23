George Clooney’s tequila company, Casamigos sold for $1 billion

George Clooney’s tequila company Casamigos was founded with his friends Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman in 2013. George Clooney’s tequila company Casamigos was founded with his friends Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman in 2013.

Casamigos, the tequila brand that Hollywood star George Clooney founded with his friends Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman in 2013, has been sold to the spirits giant Diageo. The deal values the company at up to $1 billion, $700 million in cash upfront and up to $300 million more if it hits sales targets over the next decade, reported Los Angeles Times. “If you asked us four years ago if we had a billion-dollar company, I don’t think we would have said ‘yes’. This reflects Diageo’s belief in our company and our belief in Diageo. But we’re not going anywhere. We’ll still be very much a part of Casamigos. Starting with a shot tonight. Maybe two,” Clooney, 56, said in a statement. Diageo’s other liquor brands include Johnnie Walker and Crown Royal whiskies, Smirnoff and Ketel One vodkas, Guinness stout and Captain Morgan rum.

Rande Gerber celebrated the arrival of George Clooney’s twins with a “special delivery”. The 55-year-old businessman uploaded a video of himself wheeling a trolley with three boxes of diapers and two boxes of the pair’s Casamigos Tequila through the office to mark the arrival of George and Amal’s twins, Alexander and Ella, reported Entertainment Tonight. Captioning the video on Instagram, he wrote, “Special delivery. #HouseOfFriends (sic).”

George and Amal Clooney got married in 2014, after a whirlwind courtship of nearly seven months. “This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days,” the actor’s publicist Stan Rosenfeld said in a statement on behalf of the couple.

