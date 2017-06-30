George Clooney to move back to Los Angeles from London

George Clooney with his wife, Amal Clooney. George Clooney with his wife, Amal Clooney.

Hollywood actor George Clooney and his family are moving back to the US for safety reasons due to recent terror attacks in London, a source said. “George doesn’t feel like Amal (wife) and the twins are safe living in the English countryside,” a source told lifeandstylemag.com, reported aceshowbiz.com. The said twins were born on 6 of this month itself. Amal Clooney, Clooney’s wife, is a Lebanese-British human rights lawyer.

The source added: “He’s determined to move his family to LA, where he feels much more secure. His mansion in Studio City (California) was deemed the most secure, and it’s within minutes of an LAPD (Los Angeles Police Department) station. He’s waited so long for this family. He’ll do whatever it takes to keep them safe.” George Clooney is an Academy Award-winning actor who won the award in the Best Supporting Actor category for Syriana. He also co-produced the Academy Award-winning film Argo.

Britain is beset with multiple terrorist attacks and there have been three terrorist attacks in only London this year. The most recent one was on June 19, when Darren Osborne, a Cardiff resident, drove a van was driven into pedestrians in Finsbury Park, London which injured at least eight people. This year a total of four attacks and two of them have occurred only this month (June). George Clooney as an actor most recently starred in Money Monster which was released in 2016. He is co-producing Ocean’s Eight – upcoming heist film with an all-female cast starring Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett and a spinoff in the Ocean’s franchise.

