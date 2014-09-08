George Clooney to get married to fiancee Amal Alamuddin in two weeks

Hollywood heartthrob George Clooney has revealed that he and his human rights lawyer fiancee Amal Alamuddin would tie the knot in Venice in two weeks.

Clooney, 53, revealed the news when he and Alamuddin attended a charity gala in Florence, reported Ace Showbiz.

“I met my lovely bride-to-be in Italy (and) will be marrying (her) in a couple of weeks, in Venice,” he said during an appearance at a charity gala Celebrity Fight Night in Florence.

Alamuddin was also present at the event which was held in support of the Andrea Bocelli Foundation and the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center. She wore a black strapless gown by Dolce & Gabanna.

The ‘Gravity’ star and his girlfriend announced their engagement back in April after seven months of dating. The pair reportedly obtained marriage license in London at Chelsea Town Hall in August.

A few days ago, Alamuddin was spotted at Alexander McQueen’s headquarters in Clerkenwell, East London. She was accompanied by her mother Baria for a trip to Michael John hair salon before heading to the fashion house for a 90-minute appointment.

