George Clooney on becoming father: We’re really happy and excited

Actor George Clooney, who is expecting twins with wife Amal, says he is really happy and excited about becoming a father for the first time.

During an interview on ‘Rencontres de Cinema’ with Laurent Weil, Clooney, who was honoured at The Caesar Awards, could not stop smiling when asked about the news, reported E! Online.

“We are really happy and really excited. It’s going to be an adventure. We’ve sort of embraced it all… with arms wide open,” he said.

The 55-year-old star also talked about how his “supportive” friends reacted when he told them the news.

“It got really quiet. And they all just started making baby crying noises, and the whole table just busted up laughing,” Clooney added.

Actor Matt Damon who broke the news about George Clooney and his wife Amal expecting twins has said that he is clueless about how George Clooney will cope with having twins, as the “sleepless nights” will be worse with two babies.

During an appearance on “The Ellen Degeneres Show”, Damon, who is a longtime friend of Clooney, said, “(George) said to me, ‘Well, you have four.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, but not at once!’ We did it one at a time. I don’t know how anybody does twins. Those sleepless nights… and there’s two of them? here’s just no way. But we’ll see.”