George Clooney nervous about fatherhood

Hollywood star George Clooney is “nervous” about becoming a father to twins but is thoroughly excited about Amal’s pregnancy.

The 55-year-old star is expecting twins with his lawyer wife and is a little anxious about the whole thing, reported People magazine.

“George is excited but nervous. He is excited about the kids, but also has the normal amount of nerves that come with being parents…”

“Amal strikes me as someone who’ll be a fantastic mother. Intelligent, loving, funny, smart, nurturing. She doesn’t seem someone who will let kids get away with being Hollywood children,” a source said.

The couple had been planning for a family for a little while. “Amal stopped traveling for dangerous missions months ago. George knows how brilliant Amal is in her work and how nurturing of a person she is. He knows she will be a wonderful mother …

“(George had previously) hinted that he might be taking some time off. That would be very rare for him, but now it all adds up. He’s going to be the best dad,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Actor Matt Damon has said that he is clueless about how George Clooney will cope with having twins, as the “sleepless nights” will be worse with two babies.

During an appearance on “The Ellen Degeneres Show”, Damon, who is a longtime friend of Clooney, said, “(George) said to me, ‘Well, you have four.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, but not at once!’ We did it one at a time. I don’t know how anybody does twins. Those sleepless nights… and there’s two of them? here’s just no way. But we’ll see.”