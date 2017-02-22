George Clooney’s mother reveals the gender of his twins

George Clooney is planning to be “much more responsible” after welcoming twins with wife Amal Clooney. George Clooney is planning to be “much more responsible” after welcoming twins with wife Amal Clooney.

Hollywood star George Clooney’s mother Nina, revealed the sex of his twins in an interview with Vogue. She said, “It will be one of each! Yes, a boy and a girl. That’s what I’ve been told.” Excited and happy for his son, Nina exclaimed, “How marvellous! My husband and I are extremely excited.”

Meanwhile, the actor says he is planning to be “much more responsible” after welcoming twins with wife Amal Clooney. The 55-year-old actor said he is already thinking about some lifestyle changes, reported E! online.

“We decided to be much more responsible, to avoid the danger. I will not go to South Sudan anymore and in the Congo, Amal will no longer go to Iraq and she will avoid places where she knows she is not welcome,” Clooney said.

“Before, I did not care, I would even say that there was a pretty exciting side to going where no reporter had ever been. We have the chance to live between three countries: Italy, America, and England,” he added. The Oscar-winning actor said once it’s time for the twins to enroll in school they will “choose where to settle.”

“In the meantime, we will continue to move according to our respective schedules. People think we’re never together, but we have not been separated for more than a week,”

Clooney also criticised the US President Donald Trump and his chief strategist, Steve Bannon, calling them “Hollywood elitists”.

During an interview on the French program “Rencontres de Cinema,” he mentioned Meryl Streep’s speech during the Golden Globes in January when she blasted the president as a bully and said it’s wrong for conservatives to dismiss Streep’s speech just because she is a wealthy actress, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“When Meryl spoke, everyone on that one side said, ‘Well that’s elitist Hollywood speaking.’ Donald Trump has 22 acting credits in television. He collects USD 120,000 a year in his Screen Actors Guild pension fund. He is a Hollywood elitist,” Clooney said.

“Steve Bannon is a failed film writer and director. That’s the truth. That’s what he’s done. He wrote a Shakespearean rap musical about the LA riots that he couldn’t get made…He made a lot of money off of ‘Seinfeld’…He’s elitist Hollywood, I mean, that’s the reality,” he added.

The 55-year-old actor also called for journalists to continue to hold Trump’s “feet to the fire.”

“We have a demagogue in the White House. We need the fourth estate, which is journalists, to hold his feet to the fire. They didn’t do a very good job during the campaign and they haven’t done a particularly good job yet, but those things will change,” he said.

Clooney said that Americans tend to do “a lot of dumb things over a period of time, but we’re also pretty good at fixing them.” The actor mentioned the war in Iraq as an example.