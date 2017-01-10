George Clooney, Barbra Streisand blast Donald Trump for calling Meryl Streep ‘overrated’

George Clooney and Barbra Streisand have blasted Donald Trump for calling Meryl Streep “one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood” after she criticised the President-elect in her Golden Globe speech. George Clooney and Barbra Streisand have blasted Donald Trump for calling Meryl Streep “one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood” after she criticised the President-elect in her Golden Globe speech.

“This instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in a public platform, it filters down into everybody’s life because it gives permission for other people to do the same thing. “Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence. When the powerful use their position to bully others we all lose,” Streep had said as she accepted Cecil B DeMille Award at the ceremony.

Clooney, a staunch Hillary Clinton supporter and former costar of Streep’s, addressed the controversy at a reception hosted by The Clooney Foundation for Justice on Monday. “I’ve always said that about Meryl. She’s maybe the most overrated actress of all-time. She and I worked together on Fantastic Mr Fox as husband and wife and I will tell you even as a fox, a female fox, she’s overrated,” he told People sarcastically.

“Aren’t you supposed to be running the country?,” he asked Trump. Streisand too expressed her solidarity with Streep, saying, “I thought that (Streep) said what she said beautifully.” “I completely agree with Meryl. It was a heartbreaking

moment and so beneath the dignity of the presidency, let alone any respectful person. What we need more in this world is kindness and common decency, and what he did and how he reacts, and how he has the need to talk back and insult anybody who doesn’t agree with him, that’s pretty disgraceful,” the veteran

actress-singer said.

Late Night show host Seth Meyers too focused on Trump, calling him “Meryl Streep of having thin skin”. Meyers pointed out that Trump’s Twitter antics have not

changed since he was voted into office. He also mentioned a Washington Post article that quotes Trump saying people call him “the Ernest Hemingway of Twitter.” “I would say you’re just the Ernest of Twitter. Seriously, if Ernest Hemingway heard you say that, he would kill himself again.”

Meyers also took aim at Trump’s tweets on Monday, calling Streep “overrated”. “Overrated? She’s so good, people use her to compliment people in other professions. Like LeBron James is the Meryl Streep of basketball, or Donald Trump is the Meryl Streep of having thin skin,” he said. Streep’s speech, which also included a passionate appeal for inclusivity, has created quite a ripple.

