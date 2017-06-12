George Clooney and Amal Clooney’s twins are beautiful, our family’s complete, says grandmom Baria

George and Amal Clooney welcomed their twins, Ella and Alexander on June 6. George and Amal Clooney welcomed their twins, Ella and Alexander on June 6.

Amal Clooney, who recently welcomed twin babies with actor husband George Clooney, is extremely happy and overjoyed, says her mother Baria Alamuddin. The 39-year-old Lebanese-British barrister’s mother says that her little grandchildren, Alexander and Ella, complete their family. “The babies are so beautiful and our family is complete. They are going to bring so much joy and I hope they will be as good as their parents at bringing harmony and human rights to the world. Myself and my husband are thrilled,” Baria tells Hello! magazine. Baria also confirms Amal’s well-being and says everything went “really smooth” with the birth. “Amal is doing very well. I’d like to thank the doctors and staff who looked after them. This is a very happy time in my life and I’m thrilled to be a grandmother again – I now have eight perfect grandchildren. Nothing rivals being a mother except being a grandmother, it’s one of the great joys of life.”

George, 56, married Amal, 39, in September 2014 in Venice. It was confirmed in February this year that the Oscar-winning actor-director and the international human-rights lawyer were expecting their first kids. The internet and the celebrities have hence been rejoicing over the newborn babies and sending the couple their best wishes. Ellen Degenres, Nicole Kidman and Mia Farrow were a few among others who took to social media to wish the twins, Ella and Alexander. A statement from Amal’s boss, Geoffrey Robertson QC of Doughty Street Chambers earlier also confirmed the well-being of both the twins and Amal.

