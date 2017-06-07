George Clooney and Amal’s newborn twins Alexander and Ella turn internet sensations, Hollywood floods them with congratulations

George Clooney and Amal Clooney receive a number of wishes from Hollywood celebrities. George Clooney and Amal Clooney receive a number of wishes from Hollywood celebrities.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney have become proud parents to twins, daughter Ella and son Alexander. The internet and the celebrities are hence rejoicing over the newborn babies and sending the couple their best wishes. These are the first children for both George and Amal. “This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days,” the actor’s publicist Stan Rosenfeld said in a statement on behalf of the couple.

Ellen DeGeneres took to Twitter to send her best wishes with a funny reference to George Clooney’s Oceans Eleven film, “Welcome to the world, Ella and Alexander Clooney. Congratulations, George and Amal, or as I’m now calling you, Ocean’s Four.” Mia Farrow wrote, “Wishing Ella and Alexander Clooney a warm welcome and every blessing – and congratulations to Amal and George!”

Wishing ❤️Ella and Alexander❤️ Clooney a warm welcome and every blessing – and congratulations to Amal and George!🎉🎼🎶 — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) June 6, 2017

Welcome to the world, Ella and Alexander Clooney. Congratulations, George and Amal, or as I’m now calling you, Ocean’s Four. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 6, 2017

Amal’s boss, Geoffrey Robertson QC of Doughty Street Chambers, is also elated for the couple, “All I can say is that it’s a great co-production,” according to PTI. “They are in great health, all is perfect,” Amal’s father Ramzi Alamuddin told AFP news agency. “I am very happy for them, they will be great parents.” Amal’s mother Baria, who is in the hospital with her daughter, told BBC, “We are over the moon. It was a beautiful delivery. The babies are beautiful and are doing well.” Nicole Kidman, speaking at the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards in London also said: “Any time a baby is born, I’m like: ‘Ahhh’. So two babies it’s double ‘ahhh’. They have the most joyful journey ahead.”, according to BBC.

George, 56, married Amal, 39, in September 2014 in Venice. It was confirmed in February this year that the Oscar-winning actor-director and the international human-rights lawyer were expecting their first kids.

