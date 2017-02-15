George Clooney, Amal Clooney casually mentioned pregnancy to Julie Chen

Julie Chen has said actor George Clooney and his lawyer wife Amal had “casually mentioned” the pregnancy news to her. Julie Chen has said actor George Clooney and his lawyer wife Amal had “casually mentioned” the pregnancy news to her.

Presenter Julie Chen has said actor George Clooney and his lawyer wife Amal had “casually mentioned” the pregnancy news to her. The “Big Brother” host has revealed she came to know about the not-so-secret information when the couple lightly dropped the news on her, reported ET Online.

“Here’s the truth of the matter. My husband (Leslie Moonves) and I saw George and Amal about three weeks ago, and they causally mentioned that they were expecting twins. And we were all like, ‘Is it a secret?!” said Julie.

But the TV personality said George treated as if the news was no big deal and simply shrugged. However, Julie did not feel it was her place to break the news.

“We didn’t feel right telling anybody,” she said. Earlier, the actor’s mother, Nina Clooney had said that he will make a “great” dad.

George Clooney and his wife Amal are expecting twins, actor Matt Damon said, adding he was so thrilled for the high-profile couple that he “almost started crying” when he found out last fall. Damon told Entertainment Tonight Canada that Clooney, 55, told him the news while they were filming a movie, and that his wife Amal Clooney, 39, was about eight weeks pregnant at the time.

“I’m like, ‘Are you out of your mind? Don’t tell anybody else, don’t tell anybody else, I mean, don’t you know the 12-week rule?’ Of course, he doesn’t,” Damon said, laughing. “Then four weeks later, ‘I’m like, ‘We’re good right, we’re good,’ so I’m thrilled for him.”

People magazine reported that Amal “has let everyone in both families know quietly and they’re all very happy.” Meanwhile, TMZ quoted sources as saying that it is going to be a baby boy and a baby girl.