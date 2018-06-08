George Clooney: Proud of the changes I am seeing in this industry

George Clooney accepted the American Film Institute’s Life Achievement Award on June 7 at a gala dinner at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. He made his acting debut on television in 1978 and is a recipient of three Golden Globe Awards and two Academy Awards, became the 46th recipient of the AFI honour at the ceremony, reports hollywoodreporter.com.
“I am very proud of the changes I am seeing in this industry. They’re much overdue,” he said during his acceptance speech. He thanked his parents, who were present, calling them “two of the most ethical people I know. Their example was always due north”. The actor also spoke warmly of his wife Amal Clooney,”I thought you couldn’t have it all. I thought if you had a successful career you couldn’t have one great love and then I met Amal.”
Earlier in the evening, Clooney was introduced as “a man of the movies and a citizen of the world” by his father, broadcast journalist Nick Clooney.”Tonight is very special, I will treasure it,” he concluded, signing off by borrowing Edward R. Murrow’s signature line: “Good night and good luck.”
George Clooney has starred in famous works like Out of Sight, Three Kings, O Brother, Where Art Thou?, the Ocean’s trilogy, Michael Clayton, Up in the Air, The Descendants, Gravity and Hail, Caesar! He’s directed such films as Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Good Night, and Good Luck and The Ides of March. His next project is a Hulu miniseries adaptation of Catch-22, which he will direct, produce and star in opposite Hugh Laurie and Kyle Chandler.
