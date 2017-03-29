Actor and father-to-be George Clooney: I’m happier than before

Hollywood actor George Clooney tied the knot with international and human rights lawyer Amal Clooney in 2014. Hollywood actor George Clooney tied the knot with international and human rights lawyer Amal Clooney in 2014.

Actor-filmmaker George Clooney, also a first-time father-to-be, says that he is happier than before. During an interview with eonline.com, he spoke about his wife Amal Clooney and their babies.

“Can you believe it?! Yeah, (I’m) even happier (than before),” he gushed.

“I didn’t know that we’d have kids. I was very happy that we were going to get married and then (a pregnancy) seemed like the next step.”

Asked if he’s busy baby-proofing their home or practising how to change diapers, George said: “Hang on for a minute. I played a paediatrician on ‘ER’ (medical drama).”

George continued: “So I know how to work on extra children… If there’s any accidents I’m there. I’m the guy.”

They are yet to name their twins.

Explaining their reluctance to do so before meeting them, he teased: “Because I’ve had friends pick out names around their parents and then it becomes… whatever name you pick they’re like, ‘Oh, I don’t like that. That guy’s a prime minister… Can’t name her Susan. You remember your Aunt Susan?'”

When the news about George Clooney and his lawyer wife Amal Clooney expecting twins broke last month, George, during an interview had said, “We are really happy and really excited. It’s going to be an adventure. We’ve sort of embraced it all… with arms wide open.”

George Clooney and Amal Clooney tied the knot in 2014. Their hand-in-hand appearance at the Cannes Film festival last year, had won several hearts, as their pictures from the red carpet went viral online.

(With inputs from IANS)

