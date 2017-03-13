Games of Thrones season 7: Ed Sheeran to be part of the show but will not perform?

Ed Sheeran’s role in Games of Thrones has not been finalised as of yet. Ed Sheeran’s role in Games of Thrones has not been finalised as of yet.

If you have been a fan of Games of Thrones and just cannot wait for the season seven to premiere on your television screens, we give you another reason to make you impatient. After months of speculations about singer and composer Ed Sheeran being part of the show, the show creators David Benioff and DB Weiss revealed Sheeran’s involvement during an event at the South By Southwest festival in Austin, Texas. In fact, the news got confirmed when the singer himself took to Twitter and wrote, “Guess the cat’s out the bag …”

The seventh series of the HBO fantasy drama returns to TV screens in July. As per a report in Vanity Fair, in a conversation moderated by show stars Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, Benioff said they had tried for years to land Sheeran as a surprise for Williams who is a huge fan. This is the year they finally made it happen.

Role of Ed Sheeran has not been confirmed yet. The makers say he might not perform but rather don a character, which makes us wonder what surprise or excitement he would add to the series. Games of Thrones is already vouched as a musically rich series. In the past, members of Coldplay, Mastodon and may others have made their musical cameos on the show. Game of Thrones will be arriving on your television screens by July, 16 2017.

On the work front, Ed Sheeran’s new album Divida debuted atop the Billboard 200 album chart this week. One of the song form the album, ‘Shape Of You’, has ruled the Billboadd Hot 100 singles chart for six weeks.

