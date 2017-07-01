Game of Thrones actor Sean Bean marries Ashley Moore

Sean Bean is best known for playing the House Stark patriarch Ned Starka in HBO’s Game of Thrones. Sean Bean is best known for playing the House Stark patriarch Ned Starka in HBO’s Game of Thrones.

Actor Sean Bean, who led the cast of Game of Thrones in the first season and played the upright patriarch of the house Stark, has tied the knot with his fiancee Ashley Moore in an intimate ceremony in Dorset. This is Sean’s fifth marriage. The 58-year-old actor was previously been married to Debra James, Melanie Hill, Abigail Cruttenden, and Georgina Sutcliffe.

In a photograph from the ceremony, the 32-year-old bride looked stunning in a traditional white gown, smiling beside her new husband, reported Daily Mirror. The star, who has three daughters – two with his second wife and one with his third – has become known for playing the role of Boromir in Lord Of The Rings, James Bond baddie Alec Trevelyan in GoldenEye, Ned Stark in Game of Thrones, Zeus in Peter Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and Ian Howe in National Treasure, and Odysseus in Wolfgang Peterson directed Troy based on Homer’s Iliad. In March, it was announced that Sean will be reprising the role of John Marlott in season two of The Frankenstein Chronicles.

Sean Bean is known among television and film fans for always dying in his many roles in different movies and TV shows. Sean Bean’s most famous roles are in costume dramas especially those set in medieval England and fantasy settings that resemble medieval England. Sean Bean won International Emmy Award for his role in British television anthology series called Accused. He debut in the professional life with a theatre production of Romeo and Juliet in 1983 at the age of 24.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd