Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage plays a detective in Rememory. Watch trailer

Peter Dinklage, who has become a household name thanks to his performance as Tyrion Lannister in HBO’s popular fantasy drama Game of Thrones, will now be seen in Hollywood thriller Rememory, to be directed by Mark Palansky.

The premise of Rememory is interesting. After an inventor is murdered, Peter Dinklage’s character Sam Bloom, who is a detective, sets about finding the culprit. To aid him in his investigation is a machine invented by the dead scientist. It lets the user access memories from your brain and watch them on the screen. He calls what it shows “incredible, pure, unfiltered truth.”

The trailer begins with a presentation given by the inventor who shows his invention to the audience, among whom is Peter Dinklage himself. After he is murdered, Peter single-mindedly begins his investigation and views the memories of possible suspects and people who had been close to the inventor. The situation turns sinister when one more drops dead and Peter Dinklage’s character realises why forgotten memories should stay forgotten and that mind forgets them for a reason.

Peter begins to hallucinate, most likely as a side-effect of the machine. There is an entire web of conspiracy and threads which might be dangerous to unravel. Henry Ian Cusick, who played Desmond Hume in Lost, is also in the film and will most likely be at loggerheads with Peter.

The acting chops that made Peter Dinklage a darling of TV audiences are clearly visible and the Game of Thrones actor, it seems, can carry a film on his shoulders. The film will be released on September 8, 2017 by Lionsgate Premiere.

