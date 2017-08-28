Game of Thrones actor Indira Varma to star in Close

Indira Varma will star in Close. Indira Varma will star in Close.

Actor Indira Varma, best known for portraying the character of Ellaria Sand on Game of Thrones, is set to appear in Swedish actor Noomi Rapace-starrer Close. Actors Sophie Nelisse and Eoin Macken have also come onboard the action thriller, being directed by Vicky Jewson, reported Deadline. Rupert Whitaker and Jewson co-wrote the script of the film, which will be shot in the UK and Morocco. The film is loosely based on the experiences of Jacqui Davis, one of the world’s leading female bodyguards.

Indira Varma is a British actor whose father is Indian and mother Swiss. Apart from Game of Thrones, she has also worked in numerous films and television shows. She debuted in Mira Nair directorial Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love which also starred Rekha and Naveen Andrews. It was an Indian English language film based on the ancient Indian erotic text. After that Indira Varma has worked in popular big budget films like Gurinder Chadha directorial Bride and Prejudice alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Martin Henderson and Anupam Kher, Basic Instinct 2, and Exodus: Gods and Kings.

She has been more active in the realm of television and done important roles in TV series like HBO’s Rome as the wife of a Roman soldier. In BBC detective drama Luther, she starred opposite Idris Elba.

For her much acclaimed work in Game of Thrones as a vengeful matriarch of the noble house Martell, she received a nomination for Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd