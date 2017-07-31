Game of Thrones actor Gwendoline Christie on Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson

Gwendoline Christie plays Captain Phasma in Star Wars sequel trilogy and Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones. Gwendoline Christie plays Captain Phasma in Star Wars sequel trilogy and Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones.

Actor Gwendoline Christie said director Rian Johnson has done a great job of tapping into the emotional quotient in the upcoming film, Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The 38-year-old actor, who will reprise her role as Captain Phasma in the much-awaited sequel after essaying it in 2015 film Star Wars: The Force Awakens, said she has been a fan of the filmmaker’s work since she watched 2005 neo-noir mystery film, Brick, reported Entertainment Weekly.

“What I can tell you about the next Star Wars film is I think Rian does an exceptional job of going deeper, of going further, and really exploring what these relationships are… “I was just so delighted to be in The Last Jedi, and for that to be directed by Rian Johnson, who is another director I’ve long admired since I watched ‘Brick’, actually;I thought that was a really brilliant piece of work,” Christie said. The eighth chapter of the sci-fi film franchise releases on December 15. This is the third trilogy after the original trilogy and sequel trilogy in the franchise that began with Star Wars: A New Hope in 1977 starring Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher.

Gwendoline Christie also essays the role of Brienne of Tarth in HBO’s fantasy TV drama Game of Thrones the seventh season of which airs currently. Her character is a tall, muscular woman who receives derision for having a strong body and being a woman. She has received a lot of praise from critics and audiences for her role.

She has also played the role of Commander Lyme in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2.

