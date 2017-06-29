Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke: Being a woman in Hollywood is like dealing with racism

Emilia Clarke talks about racism in Hollywood. Emilia Clarke talks about racism in Hollywood.

Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke has opened up about the hardships she has been dealing with for being a woman in the male-dominated film and TV industry and compared it to racism. “I feel so naive for saying it, but it’s like dealing with racism,” Clarke said in an interview to Rolling Stone magazine.

“You’re aware of it, but one day, you go, ‘Oh, my God, it’s everywhere!’ It took me a really long time to see that I do get treated differently. But I look around, and that’s my daily life,” the 30-year-old actress added. However, being treated differently doesn’t stop Clarke, who will reprise her role of Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen in the anticipated season 7 of GoT, from being a feminist. “Like, guess what? Yes, I’ve got mascara on, and I also have a high IQ, so those two things can be one and the same.”

Game Of Thrones, which is based on novels by George R.R. Martin, and is a dramatic telling of a story entwined with sneaky ploys, nudity, and bloodshed in a quest to claim the Iron Throne. Clarke’s character was last seen sailing towards Westeros with an aim to battle for the Iron Throne. Season 7 of the show will premiere on July 16. In India, it will begin airing on July 18, on Star World and Star World HD. The makers of the show have been sharing a lot of posters and stills from its new season to keep the buzz strong. They will get more screen time as the show has killed off a lot of characters, reports ew.com.

