Gal Gadot shares her most heartwarming moment of 2017 and it is something to do with Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman broke records when it was released, earning more than 820 million dollars worldwide. Wonder Woman broke records when it was released, earning more than 820 million dollars worldwide.

To many, Gal Gadot gave one of the most precious moments to comic book fans this year by taking probably the most iconic superheroes of all time to the big screen.

Gal Gadot, who played Wonder Woman/Diana Prince in this year’s blockbuster movie Wonder Woman, has revealed the most heartwarming moment she experienced this year, which was more endearing to her than any on-screen or on-set moment.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the 32-year-old actor revealed that she experienced the most happiest moment of her life when the embargo for her movie was lifted.

She said, “It was a Thursday evening and I knew they were lifting the embargo for the reviews at 9 p.m. It was my first time going through such a thing. Usually, I’m not in the loop on when the studio is lifting the embargo. So I put my six-year-old daughter to bed and I said, ‘You need to fall asleep, I need to do some work tonight.’ And of course that night she was very much awake. I said, ‘Okay. I’m going to bring my computer and sit next to you until you fall asleep.'”

Prior to Wonder Woman, Gadot had debuted in ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’. While she felt as though she and director Patty Jenkins were crafting something “special” while working together, she was largely unprepared for what came next.

The actor further added, “So, I bring my computer and I start to read all the reviews. I got so excited I called [director Patty Jenkins]. And the moment I called Patty she answered the phone – it didn’t even ring. She immediately picks up. She’s all, ‘What’s going on? I’ve been meditating for 20 minutes, not reading anything, literally waiting for you to call me.”

The Justice League star explained that couldn’t find the words to express her happiness in words, she simply screamed into the phone, prompting Jenkins to ask her about the reviews.

Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 2 will hit the screens on November 1, 2019. Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 2 will hit the screens on November 1, 2019.

“‘It’s unbelievably amazing! I can’t believe this is happening to us right now!’ Gadot recalls. “And my daughter, who’s 6 now, and was part of the production – when you work so many hours [your children] come to set and become part of the circus. My daughter got so excited,” shared Gadot.

While the reviews were an unforgettable moment for Gadot, it was the pairing of the moment with her daughter which made the embargo lift truly heartwarming.

“My daughter asked me, ‘What’s happening, mama?'” Gadot said. “I told her – ‘People are liking the movie. See, if you work hard enough and you have good intentions sometimes in life people appreciate it.’ She jumped at me with teary eyes and said, ‘I’m proud of you mommy! That was a moment I’ll never forget as a parent and a mother. It was a very special thing,” concluded Gadot.

For her portrayal of the Amazonian Princess, Gadot is all set to receive the #SeeHer Award at this year’s Critics Choice Awards. #SeeHer Award is an award which recognises a woman that pushes boundaries and changes stereotypes in entertainment to accurately portray women.

Gadot will be handed the award by Patty Jenkins, who directed her in ‘Wonder Woman’.

Wonder Woman broke records when it was released, earning more than USD 820 million worldwide. There is also a sequel in the works too, which is expected to be released in 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App