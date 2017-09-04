Gal Gadot: Wonder Woman is a great character because she is real and flawed

Gal Gadot’s comments came after James Cameron had called Wonder Woman “a step backwards.” Gal Gadot’s comments came after James Cameron had called Wonder Woman “a step backwards.”

Actor Gal Gadot says she believes Wonder Woman is a great character because she is real and flawed. The 32-year-old actor, who plays Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman in the Patty Jenkins-directed film, says the reason why she could relate with her part was because Diana did not hide the chink in her armour, reports Contactmusic. “What I love about this character is she’s not perfect. She allows herself to show her flaws. She’s this open character. So I think this is something that I relate to. I’m a person who’s very open. I love people,” she said.

“I wouldn’t say that I enjoy showing my flaws but I don’t mind showing my weaknesses to the outside world because each and every one of us has their own weaknesses and flaws. So for me it’s natural, and the more we feel comfortable with it the more lovely it is,” Gadot added.

Recently, filmmaker James Cameron had called Wonder Woman an “objectified icon” and described the film “a step backwards”. Jenkins, however, had dismissed the Avatar director’s criticism in a Twitter statement, saying there is “no right and wrong kind of powerful woman”.

Wonder Woman, which released in May earlier this year, received untold commercial and critical success. It was the first positively received film in DC Cinematic Universe and may have livened up the shared universe which was struck with failures like Batman vs Superman and Suicide Squad.

Gal Gadot, who also appeared as Wonder Woman in Batman vs Superman will reprise the role in upcoming DCEU film Justice League which is slated to be released on November 16 this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App