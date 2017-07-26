Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 2 will hit screens in December 2019

Wonder Woman 2 gets a release date in 2019. Wonder Woman 2 gets a release date in 2019.

Warner Bros made the announcement on Tuesday that Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 2 will hit theaters on December 13, 2019, reported Variety. While Patty Jenkins is working on the script, WB is yet to confirm the director of the sequel.

Wonder Woman, directed by Patty Jenkins, has been a mammoth hit for the studio earning USD 779 worldwide. Warner Bros previously announced an “untitled event film” for December 13, 2019. Gadot will next appear as Diana Prince in November’s Justice League, alongside Ben Affleck’s Batman, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, Ezra Miller’s Flash and Ray Fisher’s Cyborg.

Variety also earlier reported that Jenkins was already working on a script for the sequel with Geoff Johns, who oversees the DC film universe along with Jon Berg for Warner Bros.

“Patty and I are writing the treatment right now,” Johns said in an interview at the time. “The goal is to make another great Wonder Woman film.”

Johns also added how he “had a blast” working with Jenkins on Wonder Woman and that they are already working on a “cool idea” for the sequel.

In a separate interview, Warner Bros. Pictures President and CCO Toby Emmerich had also revealed how the sequel won’t take place during World War I but is still likely to be set in the past. Jenkins was also quoted earlier saying how she would set the sequel in the United States rather than Europe.

Gal will also be seen reprising her role in DC’s superhero team-up, Justice League. Considering how amazing Wonder Woman was, fans have been eagerly waiting for more updates on the sequel.

