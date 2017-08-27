Gal Gadot wishes happy birthday to her Wonder Woman co-star Chris Pine

Gal Gadot wished her Wonder Woman co-star Chris Pine in style. Gal Gadot wished her Wonder Woman co-star Chris Pine in style.

Actor Gal Gadot shared a funny meme to wish happy birthday to her Wonder Woman co-star Chris Pine. The meme featuring Gadot and Pine shows them giggling during an interview. Along with the video, Gadot wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday to my darling friend #chrispine . May you always shine bright and be the special funny person you are. Wishing you all the best this world has to offer. Health, happiness and lots of giggles. Xo”.

Her film Wonder Woman, which released in theaters on June 2 this year, has made an estimated $404,008,376 million domestically, eclipsing the original Spider-Man’s long-held record of $403,706,375 million. The film is the first female-directed, live-action movie to cross $400 million domestic and $800 million worldwide.

Wonder Woman, directed by Patty Jenkins, has been a mammoth hit for the studio critically too. Warner Bros previously announced an “untitled event film” for December 13, 2019. Gal Gadot will next appear as Diana Prince in November’s Justice League, alongside Ben Affleck’s Batman, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, Ezra Miller’s Flash and Ray Fisher’s Cyborg.

Wonder Woman, both the character and the movie, are part of the larger DC Extended Universe that has had films like Man of Steel, Batman vs Superman and Suicide Squad.

Meanwhile, Patty Jenkins is in final talks to helm the sequel of Wonder Woman as the director is close to signing a record-breaking deal for the second part. In an interview, Warner Bros Pictures President and CCO Toby Emmerich had revealed how the sequel won’t take place during World War I but is still likely to be set in the past. Chris Pine will reportedly

