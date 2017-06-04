Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman collects $100.5 mn, biggest opening ever for a movie directed by a woman

Gal Gadot’s film Wonder Woman has broken a record on the first day by collecting 0.5 mn. Gal Gadot’s film Wonder Woman has broken a record on the first day by collecting 0.5 mn.

Wonder Woman has soared to a $100.5 million box-office debut in North American theaters, making the Patty Jenkins-directed superhero film the biggest opening ever for a movie directed by a woman. Starring Gal Gadot as the super hero Wonder Woman, this is also being touted by the critics as the movie that will save DC entertainment universe. It has also gotten an excellent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and that is 93 percent. The film also stars Chris Pine, Robin Wright and David Thewlis in pivotal roles.

According to studio estimates on Sunday, the well-reviewed Wonder Woman surpassed industry expectations with one of the summer’s biggest debuts. Gal Gadot as the Amazonian warrior, Diana has won the heart of fans. The rare female-led film in an overwhelmingly male superhero landscape is breaking the glass ceiling in multiple ways.

It proved a hit with moviegoers, earning an A CinemaScore and drew a fairly split audience. Warner Bros said 52 percent of the audience was female and 48 percent male. The collection comes from about 4,165 theatres in its domestic box office debut. It has also debuted in China at first place with a collection of $38 million according to Hollywood Reporter. This film also becomes the 16th superhero film to have crossed the $100 million collection on the first day. This list happens to be crowded with films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Last week’s top film, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, is expected to slide steeply for a distant second place.

