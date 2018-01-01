Gal Gadot reflects on her incredible last year with ‘best 9 of 2017’ photo

Gal Gadot had an incredible 2017. Gal Gadot had an incredible 2017.

Gal Gadot is really the Hollywood find of 2017. She did appear in a few films before, including a brief appearance in Batman v Superman, but it was in 2017 that she shone. Gal has in a minuscule amount of time risen to become one of the top most actors in Hollywood. Her performance in this summer’s DC blockbuster Wonder Woman helped DC’s cinematic universe get on track and she was adored even in Justice League, which was a failure for Warner Bros and DC. She did only two films this year, but since those films came from a big studio like Warner Bros and were superhero movies that usually earn big bucks, they helped her to become the highest paid actress of 2017, according to Forbes. Oh, and she was pregnant while filming many of her stunts in Justice League. Isn’t she really the Wonder Woman?

Meanwhile, the gorgeous Israeli actor took to social media to reminisce the last year and posted a collage to give her fans glimpses of top moments of the year for her. The first photo is of The Hollywood Reporter’s cover with a photo of she and Wonder Woman’s director Patty Jenkins. The collage continues with her photo with the rest of the Justice League cast, Wonder Woman cast, a photo of her with the poster of Wonder Woman, a pregnant Gal Gadot posing with her husband, Gal posing in a Justice League, she hugging a fan, Wonder Woman cast posing with little Wonder Women, and finally Gal Gadot at Saturday Night Live.

She captioned the photo, “Thank you 2017 you’ve been incredible. 2018 I’m ready for you.. 😏 wishing you all – happiness, health and luck!! Happy New Year!!!”

It need not be said that these are the high points for many of her fans, not just her. She has been an inspiration for little girls who needed a stirring female superhero figure in a world dominated by masculine superheroes. Indeed, the immense success of her film showed that there is a huge audience for a well-made female-led superhero movie. Its success also prompted Warner Bros to lighten the tone of Justice League, and that was one of the things about it that were appreciated.

