Gal Gadot never thought she would get to play Wonder Woman

Israeli beauty Gal Gadot says she had never thought she would ever get to play an influential character like Wonder Woman in her life. The 32-year-old actress plays the lead role in the superhero movie Wonder Woman, which releases yesterday, and she admits the project is a dream come true.

The 32-year-old actress plays the lead role in the superhero movie Wonder Woman, which releases yesterday, and she admits the project is a dream come true. “She is the ultimate symbol of strength. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d grow up to be in a movie playing someone who has influenced as many women as she has.

“Nowadays, being a woman is hard. So often, we have to be the best wife, best mother, best worker — the best everything, it seems. But I truly believe we are more empowered. We’re also stronger, sophisticated and can achieve what we want,” Gadot tells the Sunday Post.

The actress, who has daughters– Alma and Maya– with her husband Yaron Versano, is glad about the way her training for the Wonder Woman has transformed her physique. “Since I started training, and before I was pregnant, I gained 17 pounds and it was all muscle. When you feel strong, it changes everything — your posture, the way you walk. “I look at photos from five years ago and think: ‘Whoa, I was too skinny.’ Not cool.”

Gal Gadot’s superhero comic marks the first DC Comic movie based on a woman superhero. The film is running successfully at the theatres worldwide.

