Gal Gadot, DC Universe’s Wonder Woman says that girls now have superhero

Gal Gadot says young girls finally have a role model like Wonder Woman to look up to and is thrilled to be essaying the superhero on celluloid.

The 31-year-old actress, who stars as the titular role in Wonder Woman, says her character in the film does not believe in gender discrimination, reported Collider.com. “She doesn’t see (that) difference between any gender. It’s not even an issue. She comes from this world where men and women are equal and it’s not a thing to be a man or to be a woman,” says Gadot.

She feels proud that the movie is in works and adds that Wonder Woman fills the void for every little girl who needed an inspirational figure in her life. “I feel very proud that finally this movie is being made, because all of you guys, all men and all boys, always had a figure to look up to, whether it’s Superman or Batman or Spider-Man, or whatever it is, they always had heroes to look up to and for girls, it’s always the princesses who are being saved or being passive and finally Wonder Woman, she’s

fearless, she’s proactive, she believes in herself. She believes she can do everything, and that’s a true woman for me,” says Gadot.

The film is the fourth instalment in the DC Extended Universe and is a superhero film based on the popular DC Comic Books character, Amazon princess Diana. The movie also stars Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, David Thewlis, Danny Huston, Robin Wright, Elena Anaya, Lucy Davis, Saïd Taghmaoui and Ewen Bremner and is expected to hit the screens on June 2, 2017.