Gal Gadot challenges Thor for fight against Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot is basking in the success of her recently released Wonder Woman and the actress now thinks her superhero character is ready to take on Marvel’s Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth. The 32-year-old Israeli beauty plays Wonder Woman in her own new DC Comics movie and will also reprise her role in the upcoming movie Justice League.

During an interview with Katie Couric, the 32-year-old Israeli beauty was asked who would in a battle between Thor and Wonder Woman.

“They ask me, who would win? Wonder Woman or Thor? And I think it’s Wonder Woman. Don’t you, Chris?” Gadot said in a video posted by Couric on her Twitter account.

Responding to Gadot’s clip, Hemsworth, who portrays the prince of Asgard in Marvel movies tweeted, “I think she’d kick Thor’s a**.”

The actress wrote back, “I always knew you were a smart guy. But I think it’s worth a fight. We should collide worlds.”

Wonder Woman and Thor belong to the different comic franchise. While the former is a superhero character from DC Comic franchise, the latter belongs to Marvel Comic Franchise.

I think she’d kick Thor’s a** — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) June 3, 2017

Chris Hemsworth will be seen in his upcoming film, Thor Ragnarok, but in a different avatar. Thor will no longer have his golden long hair, as they were chopped off by his enemies. The film will face competition from Justice League, of the DC Comic franchise where Wonder Woman will be seen fighting with the team of superheroes, including Batman, Aquaman, The Flash, Cyborg, and Superman. The tentative release dates of Thor and Justice League, suggests that the films might face a week’s difference.

