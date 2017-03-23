Gal Gadot’s armpit hair. That is what people noticed in Wonder Woman’s trailer

Gal Gadot’s armpits are now under the microscope. Netizens want to know why she has no armpit hair. Gal Gadot’s armpits are now under the microscope. Netizens want to know why she has no armpit hair.

The latest Wonder Women trailer was released about a week ago, and DC-verse’s fans loved Gal Gadot’s fierce avatar in the film. There was a lot of buzz around the trailer and how Gal’s depiction of Amazon’s Princess Diana looked great, at least in the trailer.

There was chatter in the virtual world, mostly wondering if DC will be able to pull off a successful movie after debacles such as Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad. However, out of nowhere, some fan noticed Gal Gadot’s armpit and lack of armpit hair.

There are memes about how drastically her armpits have been ‘photoshopped’ that they almost glow in the dark. Why would you care about how Diana, at that moment, is kicking some major a** on screen?

That is secondary when fans today watch trailers. After all, movies and trailers happen to be the primary source for trollers and their memes. People even marked the scene to the second so that they can enlighten other netizens about this huge mistake at 1 minute 47 second. While this was trending, one Twitter user posted, “Just speaking aesthetically, the new Wonder Woman trailer had me wishing she had armpit hair.”

Just speaking aesthetically, the new Wonder Woman trailer had me wishing she had armpit hair. — mattson tomlin (@mattsontomlin) March 12, 2017

Netizens went ahead with the argument that a princess who lived among strong women in the middle of the Amazon forest shouldn’t have time to shave her pits to make them pretty and smooth because she is supposed to spend her time training ’10 times harder’. While freedom of choice seems to be the trumpet that is blown by Twitterati in support of their argument, they are currently judging an actor for shaving her armpit. Which, in the first place, happens to be her choice. Assuming that the studio made it compulsory is a premature act.

Also, personally as a fan of the superhero world and their universe, they are not always fighting crime. They have a life away from all of this that is about their family, love life and friends. When they can have time for high school (have you heard of this guy called Spider-man from Marvel?), why can’t a girl shave? It is a hygienic habit after all.

Also read | Wonder Women trailer: Gal Gadot impresses as fierce and fiery Princess Diana. Watch video

Oh and about the logic of women not knowing about shaving equipment in Amazon. Have you watched Superman v Batman at all? It is set in today’s time and age. Have you seen the kind of wheels that Batman owns in the film? Wonder Woman made an appearance in that for the first time on the silver screen.

The viral #Armpit hashtag, which was once a relevant argument has now become a joke and has only been trivialised by the media as a result of raising it to troll a celebrity. Petty? That is social media and its infamous trollers for you.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd