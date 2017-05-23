Fuller House producer Marsh McCall dead at 52 of natural causes

Marsh McCall was the executive producer of Fuller House, a Netflix series. Marsh McCall was the executive producer of Fuller House, a Netflix series.

Veteran TV show director and producer Marsh McCall died of natural causes on Tuesday. He was 52. McCall, who was the executive producer of Fuller House, the Netflix revival of the classic sitcom Full House is dead, reports variety.com.

McCall helmed many comedies, including Just Shoot Me, Modern Men and Last Man Standing. His sitcom credits also include The Naked Truth, Men at Work, I’m With Her and Jennifer Falls. A former humor columnist for the now-defunct Peninsula Times Tribune in the San Francisco area, McCall began his show business career as one of the writers on Late Night With Conan O’Brien in the early 1990s.

“Our ‘Fuller House’ family is heartbroken over the sudden passing of our co-executive producer Marsh McCall. He was our brightest shining star, always smiling, and always there with the perfect joke. Beyond his immense talent, he was the happiest comedy writer we’ve seen, and his love of life was contagious,” Jeff Franklin, the creator and executive producer of “Fuller House”, said in a statement.

“We will miss him dearly, and our hearts go out to his beautiful family and a universe of friends who adored him,” he added. On Facebook, Fuller House writer Craig Shoemaker called McCall “a man of balance, integrity, intelligence and grace, showing this newcomer to a writers room how it’s done the right way. Marsh treats others with respect and kindness while remaining passionate and focused on the work. He’s a guide without the title, simply being genuine, engaging and funny, while still banging out the work to be done.”

McCall is survived by his wife Jasa and a daughter, Stella.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now