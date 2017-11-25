From Man of Steel to Justice League: All DC universe movies ranked

DC’s Extended Universe began with 2013 film Man of Steel. DC’s Extended Universe began with 2013 film Man of Steel.

Warner Bros and DC have had mixed success with their shared universe yet and that has as much to do with bad filmmaking as to the Marvel effect. Remember what they say about the early bird. Marvel began its Cinematic Universe back in 2008 with Iron Man and even after a few disappointments like The Incredible Hulk and Iron Man 2, Marvel has captured the superhero market with 17 films released as of now, and most of them blockbusters.

DC kicked off its Extended Universe with Man of Steel which received mixed reviews and followed it with two duds that were Batman V Superman and Suicide Squad. While Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman must have made the Warner Bros/DC honchos elated, their happiness did not last much long when Justice League came and failed to impress critics. But it has also made DC fans hopeful in that the makers have shown flexibility in terms of the tone of their universe (from hopelessness to optimism) and their was some much needed humour. It is a surprise that Justice League is watchable with the trouble it had during production.

So here is the ranking of all the DC Extended Universe movies released from 2013’s Man of Steel to 2017’s Justice League.

5. Suicide Squad: This movie just cannot seem to make up its mind as to what it wants to be. Whether it would prefer to descend into total madness or it would like to be too self-serious – we do not know and that is the problem with this film. In spite of some amazing individual performances Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn is superb), the disparate elements in the film do not gel together to make a big whole. Instead, we get a disjointed film, in which one gets the sense that the people behind the camera are crazier than the inmates of Arkham Asylum can ever be.

4. Batman v Superman: The face-off between two of the most iconic superheroes on earth… and you wish it had never taken place. Zack Snyder has great ideas. But he sucks at implementing them. It is a welcome change to pit a jaded Batman against an indignant Superman who refuses to smile (compare Cavill’s Superman in this film to Christopher Reeve’s in 1978 film, Superman). And the fight works, for the most part, until the infamous ‘Martha’ moment. Batman v Superman is a monstrosity that should never have been made.

3. Justice League: Personally, I liked Justice League a lot. This film, despite flaws, made me more hopeful as to where DCEU is going. Of course, this film gets many things wrong – villain could not be more generic. But the jocular, fun interplay between the main characters and watching some of the greatest superheroes (the ones with whom I grew up with) come to life was an unforgettable experience. I actually enjoyed this film more than the original Avengers.

2. Man of Steel: Here is where I differ with most critics. I think Man of Steel is a great film albeit with a messy, effect-heavy climax. But perhaps it was inevitable. I am not enamoured of CGI, but I understand when Kryptonians fight, there is bound to be destruction on an unprecedented scale. Man of Steel also had the best scene in DCEU yet: when the Man of Steel flies for the first time. The music, the cinematography, the lines (“You will give the people of Earth an ideal to strive towards. They will race behind you, they will stumble, they will fall. But in time, they will join you in the sun, Kal. In time, you will help them accomplish wonders”), everything was perfect.

1. Wonder Woman: The single DCEU film that can take on any Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Without trying to accomplish an overarching objective, Wonder Woman checked all the boxes and delivered a fantastic origin story of probably the most popular female superhero in the history of comics. Patty Jenkins did what a veteran in superhero movies (Snyder) could not do: tell an inspiring, lovable and warm story. The No Man’s Land scene in the film is the stuff superhero are made of.

