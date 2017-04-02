FRIENDS actor Matthew Perry challenged by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for a fight. Watch video

Will Matthew Perry accept Justin Trudeau’s challenge? Will Matthew Perry accept Justin Trudeau’s challenge?

Matthew Perry, well-known for portraying the character of the sarcastic and funny Chandler Bing in FRIENDS was on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show. When Kimmel asked about Matthew’s history with the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, he recounted how Matthew and his friend beat up young Justin.

That’s right! Apparently, this happened back when they all were in elementary school – fifth grade to be accurate. He said, “We both beat him up. I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren’t, so it was pure jealousy.” Do you remember how frustratingly sarcastic Chandler was in the hit sitcom FRIENDS? He could say the most shocking things with a straight face. Seems like Matthew can do it too because once he confessed this gem of a fact, the audience found it funny.

Watch video : Matthew Perry beat up Justin Trudeau when they were kids

Also, what was Perry thinking? Didn’t he know that Justin’s father was the then Prime Minister? Well, Kimmel wondered too because he then asked if there was no secret service equivalent in Canada to keep the Prime Minister’s kids safe? Matthew said that they didn’t. He also said that Justin was the only kid they could beat up.

After two weeks, Justin Trudeau, on Saturday challenged the actor to a fight. He said, “I’ve been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn’t wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch @MatthewPerry?”

I’ve been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn’t wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch @MatthewPerry? — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 1, 2017

Uhmm.. Also, Saturday happened to be April Fool’s Day. So, maybe, he didn’t mean it at all. But we wonder what Matthew Perry has to say to this challenge!

