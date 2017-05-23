Former James Bond star Sir Roger Moore dead at 89

Sir Roger Moore’s children issued a statement confirming his death on twitter. Sir Roger Moore’s children issued a statement confirming his death on twitter.

Hollywood actor and former James Bond star Sir Roger Moore died in Switzerland on Tuesday after “short but brave battle with cancer.” He was aged 89. Confirming the news, his family released a statement on the actor’s official Twitter page. “With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated,” the tweet said.

The statement read, “It is with a heavy heart that we must announce our loving father, Sir Roger Moore, has passed away today in Switzerland after a short but brave battle with cancer. The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone.” It was signed by Sir Roger’s children Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian.

Sir Roger Moore is best known as the third actor who played the legendary character of British secret agent James Bond onscreen. He came around to take up the iconic role of 007 after Sean Connery announced in 1966 that he would no longer play the part. Moore featured as Bond in seven films between 1973 and 1985. Moore became the longest-running Bond, starting with Live and Let Die in 1973, until A View to a Kill in 1985.

Sir Roger Moore also played Simon Templar in television series The Saint between 1962 and 1969.

Moore was also dedicated to UNICEF for years and he was introduced to the charity work by late Audrey Hepburn. Moore later became a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 1991. After a point, he came to be known as much for his efforts to fight for children’s rights as his iconic Bond role.

Sir Roger Moore is survived by his wife Kristina Tholstrup and three children.

