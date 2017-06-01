Former Bond girl Molly Peters dead at 75

Molly Peters, the Bond girl in hit film Thunderball passed away at 75. Molly Peters, the Bond girl in hit film Thunderball passed away at 75.

Molly Peters appeared opposite actor Sean Connery in the 1965 James Bond offering Thunderball. Peters’s death was confirmed by the official James Bond Twitter feed, which shared a photo of her with the word, “We are sad to hear that Molly Peters has passed away at the age of 75. Our thoughts are with her family.”

No details about the cause of her death have yet been revealed, reports Variety. She was born in 1942 in the Suffolk village of Walsham-le-Willows and started her career as a model in men’s magazines – including Playboy and Parade. Her stint in acting consisted of a handful of films out of which Thunderball was the most popular. Molly, interestingly, was the first Bond girl to have taken off clothes on screen. They were then considered controversial, and in a way racy. Several scenes were edited out of the movie as well.

We are sad to hear that Molly Peters has passed away at the age of 75. Our thoughts are with her family. pic.twitter.com/6k3Ifs2gpY — James Bond (@007) May 30, 2017

At the age of 23, she was discovered by James Bond director Terence Young and cast as a masseuse who worked at the Shrubland health club in Thunderball. She went on to appear in slapstick comedy Don’t Raise The Bridge, Lower The River in 1968, which happened to be last of her work as an actor. In between, she has also appeared in TV shows like Armchair Theatre and Baker’s Half-Dozen.

It has been merely a week the famous of all Bonds – Roger Moore passed away. Now, we hear of Molly. Molly has spoken about her stint as a Bond “Behind the Scenes With Thunderball” and 2000’s “Terence Young: Bond Vivant.”

