Forget Cannes red carpet, Priyanka Chopra is setting all new goals with Baywatch promotions. See photos

Are you still drooling over the glamour of Bollywood beauties — Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Sonam Kapoor at Cannes 2017? If you have are nodding, then you might not have come across the pictures of Priyanka Chopra at the Baywatch screening yet. The global icon of India is in New York for the promotions of her Hollywood debut, Baywatch, also starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. And going by her three different looks at the screening, we must say Priyanka is the sexiest villain ever. In Baywatch, Priyanka plays Victoria Leeds, Dwayne Johnson’s nemesis and as she attended the screening of the film in her character, there was no chance that the paparazzi could have missed clicking her.

In the many pictures that have surfaced on the internet, Priyanka is seen with the cast of Baywatch–Ilfenesh Hadera, Kelly Rohrbach, Zac Efron, and Alexandra Daddario at the Landmark Sunshine Cinema, New York and this time too we are missing Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The black leather dress, the purple leather frock and then the shimmery one piece — all made the Quantico star shine out in the New York city. In the west, Baywatch directed by Seth Gordon will hit the theatres on Thursday, while in India, the fans of PeeCee will only be able to catch up with their favourite star on June 2.

See Priyanka Chopra’s different looks at Baywatch promotions

Priyanka is doing everything from attending screenings, promotional events, chat shows to posting interesting stuff on her social media to keep the buzz around her Hollywood debut alive. At the Good Morning America show, Priyanka said that in her lifetime she would love to see women playing iconic characters like female James Bond. Also, she revealed that for the longest time she felt Americans have no job, they spend most of their time on beaches and most of them are blondes and in good shape. But when she landed in New York, her perceptions changed.

At red carpet of the Miami premiere of her film, Priyanka said, “I was flying in and out as I was shooting Quantico and Baywatch together. But I did try to go a little method in my walk and in my talk. I am happy to be here. Baywatch is great summer fun. By the way, don’t take your kids (to theatres).”

Also, before heading to the promotions of the film, on Monday, Priyanka expressed her excitement about the release of her first Hollywood film as she wrote, “Well hello Monday…It’s gonna be a big week because there’s just 3 days to go for #Baywatch!” In another post, PeeCee is seen running in a slo-mo with Baywatch posters behind her. “Just when I’m casually doing a slo mo run and the posters of Baywatch happen to be behind me … @kevinmichaelericson decides to upstage me…😂#RunKevinRun Catch me if u can.. at a theatre near you. #may25th #slomochallenge,” wrote Priyanka along with the video.

We wish Priyanka Chopra all the best for her Hollywood big screen debut–Baywatch.

