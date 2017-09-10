For Big Little Lies actor Reese Witherspoon, family comes first

Reese Witherspoon will appear in A Wrinkle in Time on March 9 next year. Reese Witherspoon will appear in A Wrinkle in Time on March 9 next year.

Actor Reese Witherspoon says her kids are her priority and she has rejected many good roles to be with them. The Big Little Lies star, who has Ava, 18, and Deacon, 13, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe and four-year-old Tennessee with spouse Jim Toth, says she “really needs to think” before signing a project, reported Contactmusic. “Every time a movie comes up, I balance my kids’ wants and needs versus my own. My job takes me far away, I have to travel to different countries and I might not see them until the weekend when I’m exhausted, so when I take a movie, I really need to think about that.

“Right now, Ava is applying for college, so I don’t work on acting jobs. There have been several movies I wanted to make and didn’t because of my kids and I wish I had made them,” Witherspoon says. The 41-year-old actor, however, likes to involve her family in her career and her life choices. “They come on set sometimes and that’s really special. It was harder when they were younger because they didn’t understand. Now I pitch them ideas about my movies.”

Reese Witherspoon won her only Academy Award for James Mangold directorial Walk the Line, which was based on the early life and career of American singer Johnny Cash. Her next project is A Wrinkle in Time, a Disney fantasy adventure based on 1963 classic novel of the same name.

Directed by Ava DuVernay and also starring Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, and Chris Pine, A Wrinkle in Time will relonse in March 9 next year.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd