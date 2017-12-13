Five things to look forward to in Star Wars The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Last Jedi releases on December 15. Star Wars: The Last Jedi releases on December 15.

That Star Wars: The Last Jedi is a much-awaited film would be an understatement of epic proportions. The second installment in Star Wars sequel trilogy is easily the most-awaited film of the year that has had some huge films. The first iteration of the third trilogy of this iconic franchise, The Force Awakens became the third-highest grossing film of all time, and it was amazing that it managed to deal with the ultra-high hype that always surrounds a Star Wars film. Fans would not even dream of missing The Last Jedi, and these are the things that are worth looking in the upcoming film.

Snoke’s identity: In spite of being played by motion-capture extraordinaire Andy Serkis, the Supreme Leader Snoke is simply not the compelling villain his henchman Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) is what with his inner struggle between light and dark. The only motivation we know of Snoke is to rule the galaxy, but apart from that, he is a singularly one-dimensional baddie. Will there be any fleshing out of Snoke’s character in The Last Jedi? Will he turn out to be a Sith Lord? Or something else entirely?

Rey: Rey is pretty amazing, as far as protagonists go and I am not even bringing up the importance of having a strong heroine in a multi-billion dollars franchise. Daisy Ridley has done a tremendous job as a badass girl who is at the same time vulnerable and confused. It would be interesting if The Last Jedi reveals who she actually is. Is she Luke Skywalker’s daughter? Darth Vader come again? It would also be cool to witness her training from the last Jedi himself, Luke Skywalker.

Luke Skywalker: The protagonist of the original film, Mark Hamill has come a long way from a wide-eyed farm boy to a formidable Jedi warrior. He appeared in the very last scene in The Force Awakens and we have questions that we hope will be cleared up in The Last Jedi. The foremost question is, why has he exiled himself? Was it really because of the betrayal by Kylo Ren? To protect some secret?

Kylo Ren’s training: It is not just Rey’s training that is worth looking forward to in The Last Jedi. Although Kylo Ren was defeated by Rey, his training under Supreme Leader Snoke is far from complete and he was also injured in the attack from Chewbacca. A fully trained Kylo Ren’s battle against a fully trained Rey would be a sight to behold.

The shock: Star Wars: The Last Jedi will almost certainly have a big twist. Of course, something as mind-boggling as The Empire Strikes Back’s “I am your father” will be almost impossible to pull off, but we can expect something shocking nonetheless. Will it be something related to Rey? Her family? Her inclination towards the dark side? Or maybe Snoke?

Finn vs Phasma: Captain Phasma, played by Game of Thrones’ Gwendoline Christie, was too robotic in The Force Awakens which made it impossible to relate to her to Star Wars fans who are rooting for the dark side. She was defeated by John Boyega’s Finn in The Force Awakens, but something tells us that we are going to see much more of her in The Last Jedi. Oh, and if you are wondering, she is not dead.

