Five reasons to watch Avengers Infinity War

If you have seen the previous Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, there is probably a 99% chance that you will not need any reason to watch Avengers: Infinity War. The film is heavily marketed and promoted, but it actually does not need much of anything. The 18 films that preceded it did the job better than anything. MCU fans are going to watch the film anyway. But if you are one of those who have not followed MCU as religiously as the rest of us and really do need reasons to watch Infinity War, well, here are some reasons to catch Avengers: Infinity War in theatres this weekend.

Tease

Avengers: Infinity War is a film that has been teased since the first MCU film, Iron Man. We came to know of a particular ‘Avengers Initiative’ in the post-credits of the film. Yes, we did not know that Thanos would be the Big Bad until The Avengers, but then there are few Marvel villains who can take on Avengers single-handedly.

Thanos

There have been pretty cool comic-book villains on the big screen, but Thanos is really somebody who can take on multiple superheroes and come out unscathed. As yet, he has only been a presence behind the screen in MCU, pulling the strings, and it is in Infinity War that we will see what he is truly capable of.

Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

Convergence

Avengers: Infinity War will see the convergence of most of the MCU superheroes (everybody in films, perhaps) and other characters. Infinity War will have everybody’s favourite superheroes in one film. Even if one does not like, say, Captain America, there is Iron Man to root for. The sheer variety of well-developed characters that people have followed for ten years is the biggest strength of this film.

Black Order

Thanos alone might be enough for all the Avengers put together, but having the Black Order – a clique of superpowered, murderous aliens who do his bidding – is icing on the cake. Black Order members are compelling villains with motivations of their own that may turn out to be contrary to Thanos’.

Black Order with Loki in Avengers: Infinity War. Black Order with Loki in Avengers: Infinity War.

War

There is war in Infinity War, and obviously that is one of the biggest lures. The war for the Infinity Stones. The fights between the superheroes and Thanos and his Black Order would be exciting to see. I am personally most excited about the individual duels, like that of between Doctor Strange and Ebony Maw, that is pretty famous among comic-book fans.

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27.

