Five movies based on real-life love stories you should watch this Valentine’s Day

Love stories are inherently beautiful. But when you realise that you are watching a true love story unfold on the screen before your eyes, the experience is even better for the very reason that it actually happened. You empathise with them. They make you want to believe in love again – to fall in love again. There are some movies that were either based on or inspired by real-life love stories. You cannot go wrong with them this Valentine’s Day. Here is a list of five such movies.

Becoming Jane: We know Jane Austen as a fine architect of English prose, but she was also a strong woman who defied conventions that were imposed on women in England of 18th and 19th century. Become Jane is about her flirtation with a politician Tom Lefroy. Two of the most beautiful actors in the film industry, Anne Hathaway and James McAvoy star in the film.

The Theory of Everything: One will not call Stephen Hawking a lover boy, considering the abilities of his brain. But he, too, was bitten by the bug. The Theory of Everything is based on the book Travelling to Infinity: My Life with Stephen by Jane Hawking and is a love-story in the classical sense of the word, complete with kisses, tragedy, and a, mostly, happy ending. Eddie Redmayne gives a storming central performance and, as it turns out, an Oscar-winning one.

The Big Sick: A low budget film that tells the story of screenwriter Emily V. Gordon and her husband and comedian Kumail Nanjiani, who have also written the story together. This is a no-holds-barred story that does not gloss over anything a relationship is – messy, sometimes infuriating and perplexing, but beautiful nonetheless.

A Beautiful Mind: Russel Crowe stars as a brilliant mathematician, the real-life John Forbes Nash, who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia just when he is on the brink of a huge discovery. The burden falls on his wife to help him overcome the hurdle and help him in his self-discovery.

Eat, Pray, Love: A woman, newly divorced, goes on a journey of self-discovery around the world. This film was not received well, but ignore the critics just this once. Eat, Pray, Love is a stunningly shot and acted (Julia Roberts) movie that deserves multiple viewings. Also, why is this movie included in a list of romantic movies? You have to see the movie to get the answer to that.

