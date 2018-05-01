Five Hollywood movies you should watch in May

Here are five Hollywood movies that you should watch in May. Here are five Hollywood movies that you should watch in May.

Last month ended with an explosion that was Avengers: Infinity War. What was supposed to be the biggest Marvel movie became the biggest film in history. It had the highest opening for any film in both domestic (US) and worldwide markets. Avengers: Infinity War also became the film to have the biggest opening this year in India. May has many Hollywood releases that might end up giving it tough competition. Here are five Hollywood movies that you should watch in May.

Isle of Dogs

Wes Anderson’s stop-motion animation film Isle of Dogs has already earned a lot of praise from critics. The film has been praised for its humour, animation and story. Isle of Dogs has a 90% rating at Rotten Tomatoes with the consensus being, “The beautifully stop-motion animated Isle of Dogs finds Wes Anderson at his detail-oriented best while telling one of the director’s most winsomely charming stories.” It will release on May 4.

Tully

Charlize Theron returns in comedy film Tully directed by Jason Reitman. The film also stars Mackenzie Davis and Mark Duplass. Tully premiered at Sundance Film Festival this year and has received positive reviews with a 93% rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The synopsis reads, “A new comedy from Academy Award®-nominated director Jason Reitman (“Up in the Air”) and Academy Award®-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody (“Juno”). Marlo (Academy Award® winner Charlize Theron), a mother of three including a newborn, is gifted a night nanny by her brother (Mark Duplass). Hesitant to the extravagance at first, Marlo comes to form a unique bond with the thoughtful, surprising, and sometimes challenging young nanny named Tully (Mackenzie Davis).” Tully will also release on May 4.

Terminal

Margot Robbie has quickly established herself as one of the best young actors of Hollywood. She has to her credit some challenging roles like Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad and Tonya Harding in I, Tonya. In Terminal, she is playing the role of a mysterious woman. The film is a thriller and has a fine cast with names like Simon Pegg and Max Irons (son of Jeremy Irons). Directed by Vaughn Stein, Terminal will release on May 11.

Deadpool 2

Everyone’s favourite foul-mouthed anti-hero will be back sooner than you think. True to the spirit of the original, both Deadpool 2 trailers have mocked everyone from Superman’s moustache in Justice League to Thanos. And the film as well. All the original characters return, and there are a hell lot of new additions, including a new villain in Josh Brolin’s Cable. There is also a certain X-Force with members like Domino, Teenage Warhead, and others. Deadpool 2 will release on May 18.

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Solo: A Star Wars Story will tell us about Han Solo before he met Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa in the original Star Wars. While Alden Ehrenreich essays the main role, Donald Glover plays the role of Lando Calrissian. The movie also stars Emilia Clarke and Woody. Joonas Suotamo is playing the role of Chewbacca. Solo: A Star Wars Story will release on May 25.

