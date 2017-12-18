Five animated movies that will restore your faith in DC universe

These animated movies might just restore your faith in DC. These animated movies might just restore your faith in DC.

Warner Bros and DC may be drowning in failure and mediocrity with their live-action cinematic universe, but their animated movies, based on the same characters, are considered iconic. Most of Disney-Marvel’s animated movies, on the other hand, are considered pretty bad, and there are not many. So the situation is reversed as Marvel’s live-action movies are riding on success and critical acclaim. If you do not believe us, watch these movies that have established DC has the leader in animated superhero films.

5. Batman: The Dark Knight Returns (I and II): Batman already has a solid film live-action trilogy by Christopher Nolan, but it is really worthwhile to take a look at these two movies that adapt Frank Miller’s famous storyline. The Batman is a jaded 55-year-old man who once again has to put on the cape and be the Caped Crusader we have known him to be. Oh, and like Zack Snyder’s live-action Batman v Superman, this too has a fight between two iconic superheroes.

4. Batman: Year One: I take it this list is going to be biased as I am a huge Batman fan. This film can be compared, favourably, with Nolan’s Batman Begins as this too is an origin story and chronicles Batman’s adventures of his first year fighting the crime in Gotham City. Breaking Bad’s Walter White… I mean, Bryan Cranston voices James Gordon and it is epic.

3. Wonder Woman: Among the big three of DC, Wonder Woman is probably the most ignored. And this is unfortunate, as Princess Diana is an iconic character and as Patty Jenkins showed, she can be an inspiration for little girls, give them confidence and make them believe that women can be strong too. Before Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, we had this solid film acting as the origin story of the warrior goddess.

2. Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox: Are you sad that the live-action Justice League did not satisfy the DC fan in you? Fear not. This is the only Justice League film you need to see. The Flash uses his speed and goes back in time to save his mother and creates an alternate timeline where Justice League does not exist and Wonder Woman and Aquaman are fighting each other over the control of Europe. Yes, it is amazing. Kevin Conroy, the legend, returns to voice Batman.

1. Batman: Under the Red Hood: This Batman film is not just the best DC animated film ever, this actually may be the best superhero animated film ever. Supernatural Jensen Ackles’s voices the “villain” who I won’t name as it is a little spoiler. The Joker is also there, albeit without Mark Hamill’s magic. Under the Red Hood is a dark story that questions Batman’s motivations and wonders whether there isn’t a better, surer way to fight crime.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd