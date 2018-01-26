First set photos of Captain Marvel starring Brie Larson and Samuel L Jackson are out

All things considered, Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel costume looks pretty nice All things considered, Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel costume looks pretty nice

Brie Larson’s first photos as Captain Marvel are out and the look of her costume is, well, surprising. Instead of shades of blue and red like the current costume hues in comics, Larson is clad in black and green colours. All things considered, the costume looks pretty nice. Kong: Skull Island actor Brie Larson is all set to appear as the character in the fourth yet untitled Avengers film as well apart from getting her own standalone movie later next year.

In the movie, cause of Nick Fury’s eye injury will also be shown as Samuel L Jackson will reprise the role. The movie, as you must have guessed, is set in 1990s. Captain Marvel is included in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This film will be the only movie not including Captain America: The First Avenger to not to take place in the present. It will be interesting to see how do they make Samuel L Jackson look younger in the film. Will they use makeup, prosthetics or digital technology? And what reason the makers of the film will concoct to explain her disappearance till now?

Jude Law is rumoured to star in the film too. He is expected to play the character of Doctor Walter Lawson, who becomes a mentor of sorts to Danvers as she tries to figure out her new powers.

Here are the photos:

Here is your FIRST LOOK @brielarson’s Captain Marvel from the set of Avengers 4 pic.twitter.com/w2GNt60gp3 — Geeks WorldWide (@The_GWW) January 25, 2018

BREAKING: Set photos reveal our first look at @brielarson suited up as CAPTAIN MARVEL! pic.twitter.com/NVymj2F2DR — MCU News & Tweets (@MCU_Tweets) January 25, 2018

Jude Law is rumoured to star in the film too. He is expected to play the character of Doctor Walter Lawson, who becomes a mentor of sorts to Danvers as she tries to figure out her new powers.

Ben Mendelsohn is confirmed to play the antagonist in the film, which will be helmed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. Geneva Robertson-Dworet has penned the most recent script, along with Meg LeFauve and Nicole Perlman writing the previous drafts.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd