Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan shaves his head

Actor Jamie Dornan has shaved his head and will no longer be seen sporting the same haircut as he does while playing Christian Grey on screen. The Fifty Shades of Grey star was almost unrecognisable when he stepped out of the Los Angeles International airport (LAX) over the weekend with an entirely new look, reported People magazine.

Dornan traded his longer strands for a buzz cut, along with sporting a beard slightly fuller than the five o’ clock shadow that goes with his character in the movie. Before this haircut, the actor earlier had long, scruffy waves and full beard.

But the actor had chopped his bangs to go for a cleaner do for the promotion of his latest film, “Fifty Shades Darker”. Dornan will reprise his role in the film, alongside actress Dakota Johnson, which is slated for release on February 10.

Christian Grey himself, Jamie Dornan, joined Ellen on Tuesday, and they discussed the Fifty Shades of Grey phenomenon and the repercussions it’s had on society. The main repercussion was the noticeable bump in pregnancies after the release of the first movie. Now, with the upcoming release of the second film, Fifty Shades Darker, and the third due early next year, it’s safe to say there are going to be a lot of babies being born over the next couple of years.

When DeGeneres first brought up this phenomenon, Dornan admitted that there may have been a few extra deliveries following the release of Fifty Shades of Grey in 2015. In fact, he’d even had an encounter in an elevator with a woman who told him she’d become pregnant shortly after the release of the film.