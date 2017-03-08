Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson to star in courtroom drama Unfit

Dakota Johnson is best known for playing the character of Anastasia Steele in the 50 Shades of Grey franchise. Dakota Johnson is best known for playing the character of Anastasia Steele in the 50 Shades of Grey franchise.

Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson has signed on to star in and executive produce the upcoming historical courtroom drama film Unfit.

The film is based on Adam Cohen’s 2016 book “Imbeciles: The Supreme Court, American Eugenics, and the Sterilization of Carrie Buck”, reports variety.com.

Buck was the plaintiff in 1927 Supreme Court case Buck versus Bell, which she lost. She had been sterilised three years earlier at the age of 18 under a Virginia law that legalised sterilisation of “undesirable” citizens. Buck died in 1983 at the age of 76.

“Like many, I was not privy to this shocking and fascinating moment in American history,” Johnson said.

“I quickly became obsessed with the prospect of shedding light on the massive misstep in American justice. Carrie Buck’s story is poignant and galvanising, and certain aspects are unnervingly congruent with the relationship between the government and women today.

“It is an important story that alongside RatPac and Amazon, I am honoured and eager to tell,” she added. Other details about the film are yet to be revealed.

Johnson had sometime back said that there’s pressure in Hollywood to find a new face every now and then, hence she is not sure about her future in the industry.

“When I think about filmmakers and actresses that I have admired my whole life, I’ve admired their entire body of work. I have admired what they began with and what they’re doing now. And now I feel like there’s such a weird pressure to find the new face. I don’t get it at all. I want to see women evolve. I want to see a body of work. I want to see all of it. It seems like the world is so fast to move its interest to someone else,” Johnson had said.

The 27-year-old actor had recently walked the red carpet of the 89th Academy Awards 2017, wearing a gold Gucci gown. Her look received mixed to negative reviews from her fans.



